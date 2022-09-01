Meghan Markle slammed for making ‘sinister’ claims against Britain

Meghan Markle is under fire for allegedly making ‘sinister’ jibes against the English after accusations someone used the N-word against Archie.
This accusation has been issued by journalist and Politian Martin Daubney, in an interview with GB News.
He started off by branding it all 'nonsensical' and added, “This nonsense that we’ve been unwelcoming and racist, I think, is grotesque and sinister.”
He also added that while, “She says it’s about truth bombs but I think it has completely exploded in her face. There’s an astonishing litany of allegations.”
Mr Daubney also went on to brand the admission as “A horrendous allegation of the most serious nature,” especially since “you can’t just drop those kinds of things and not back it up.”
For those unversed, this clap back is in reference to Meghan’s South Africa admission on Archewell and how a cast member ‘pulled her aside’ and claimed, “When you married into this family, we rejoiced in the street the same we did when Mandela was freed from prison.”
