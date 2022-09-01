Johnny Depp's ex Kate Moss reveals how she swapped her partying lifestyle for wellness

Reformed party girl Kate Moss amazed fans as she recounted her very wholesome daily routine for a magazine.

Johnny Depp's ex, who's known for her party hard ways, revealed how she swapped the partying lifestyle for yoga, tea and meditation in conversation with Vogue.



Kate, who was looking fresh-faced by opting for no-makeup, explained: 'I've been meditating, doing yoga, just being much healthier. All the stuff that can make you feel more grounded and balanced.'



The 48-year-old supermodel also demonstrated her beauty secrets for fans, saying: 'So when I was young and I started doing shows, I would sit down to have my makeup done. And then I saw all the other models going off the bathroom.

'I thought "what are they doing?" and I followed them in and they were retouching their makeup - which I didn't know how to do at the time. The girls would change their whole face. That would definitely not happen now - you would get in so much trouble.'

Captioning the Instagram video, Vogue wrote: 'Each day, Kate Moss’s daily routine starts with a cup of Dawn Tea, which is her secret elixir for beauty that begins from within. The British supermodel and style icon’s lifestyle is a far cry from the one she became known for during her rise to fame.

Kate previously revealed the toll her lifestyle took on her body as she claimed her adrenal glands and nervous system were 'f***d'.

The star added she wanted to 'fix' them and embarked on the 12-steps to recovery programme, referencing the self-help tome, the Big Book.



It comes after Depp's amazing ex claimed that she received the first diamond of her life from the Pirates of The Caribbean star. Kate Moss, somehow, rescued the actor by revealing the truth as a witness during the defamation trial against Amber Heard.