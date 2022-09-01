What is Babar Azam’s new target?

Pakistan skipper Babar Azam during a practice session at the ICC Academy in Dubai. Courtesy PCB

Pakistan skipper Babar Azam is busy practising something different during Asia Cup 2022 and spending extra hours in the nets at the ICC Cricket Academy, Dubai.

The world’s no 1 T20I batter is focusing on power-hitting and spin bowling nowadays other than his routine batting practice under the supervision of the team manager and his childhood coach Mansoor Rana.

In his two-hour training session, the skipper spends almost one and half hour on centre and side pitches and then on power-hitting, considering the importance of boundaries in the shortest format of the game.

In the training session, it has also been seen that captain Babar's interest in bowling has started to increase.



Babar's bowling is not a new thing and he has bowled several times in international matches.

He is seen bowling along with the spinners during the net sessions for about forty-five minutes.