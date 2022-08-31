Asia Cup 2022: Pakistan expected to make two changes in playing XI against Hong Kong

Pakistan are expected to make two changes to their squad for their second Asia Cup 2022 clash against Hong Kong in Sharjah due to fitness issues faced by the players, said well-placed sources.
After suffering a defeat at the hands of arch-rivals India, the Men in Green will take on Hong Kong in Sharjah on September 2. The match is scheduled to start at 7 pm (Pakistan time).
It is suggested that pacers Naseem Shah and Haris Rauf should be given rest in the upcoming fixture against Hong Kong, said the sources privy to the matter.
The pacers are expected to be replaced by Hasan Ali and Muhammad Hasnain, said the sources. During the match against India, Naseem Shah, Mohammad Rizwan and Haris Rauf faced fitness issues and complained of cramps amid extreme heat.
However, the Men in Green will attend a training session at the ICC Academy Ground tonight at 10pm.
September 2 — vs Hong Kong in Sharjah at 7pm
Super Four matches will be played from September 3-9.
