Pak vs Ind: Rohit Sharma elects to bowl first against Pakistan

Pakistan's captain Babar Azam (L) and Indian captain Rohit Sharma stand in the field during the toss in Asia Cup 2022. — Screengrab/Twitter

DUBAI: India has won the toss against Pakistan and chose to bowl first in the second match of the Asia Cup 2022 on Sunday.

The much-anticipated game between arch-rivals Pakistan and India in the T20 Asia Cup 2022 will shortly begin at the Dubai Cricket Stadium in the United Arab Emirates (UAE).

The match will start at 7pm (PST), with the team all set to face each other in the mega cricketing event.

Pakistan will have batting powerhouses like captain Babar Azam, Mohammad Rizwan, Fakhar Zaman, Khushdil Shah, Asif Ali and Hyder Ali, while Shadab Khan and Mohammad Nawaz will also showcase their bowling skills and their batting as well.

Naseem Shah and Haris Rauf will join the team as fast bowlers. Either Shahnawaz Dhani or Muhammad Hasnain will be in the playing eleven.

The Indian side will feature big names like Virat Kohli, Rohit Sharma and KL Rahul who will be aided by talented pacers and spinners.

Two main bowlers of the two sides — Shaheen Shah Afridi and Jasprit Bumrah — will not be available for this match and will be missed by cricket fans.