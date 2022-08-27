Afghanistan opt to bowl against Sri Lanka in Asia Cup opener

DUBAI: Afghanistan skipper Mohammad Nabi won the toss and elected to field first against Sri Lanka in the opening match of the Asia Cup Twenty20 tournament on Saturday.
The six-nation tournament was moved from Sri Lanka to the United Arab Emirates because of political unrest in the island nation and serves as a tune-up to the T20 World Cup in Australia in October and November.
Afghanistan, who have been drawn alongside Sri Lanka and Bangladesh in Group B, recently lost a close T20 series in Ireland but earlier swept Zimbabwe 6-0 in ODI and T20s and Nabi remains confident his team can deliver.
"We want to bowl first here. It's a fresh wicket, there's cricket after a long time in Dubai. We have plenty of all-rounders," Nabi said at the toss.
Sri Lanka, led by Dasun Shanaka, have handed international debuts to left-arm fast Dilshan Madushanka and medium-pace bowler Matheesha Pathirana.
"We would have bowled first as well. Six batters, two all-rounders and three genuine bowlers," said Shanaka.
India, Pakistan and Hong Kong are in Group A.
Sri Lanka: Danushka Gunathilaka, Pathum Nissanka, Kusal Mendis (wk), Charith Asalanka, Bhanuka Rajapaksa, Dasun Shanaka (capt), Wanindu Hasaranga, Chamika Karunaratne, Maheesh Theekshana, Dilshan Madushanka, Matheesha Pathirana
Afghanistan: Hazratullah Zazai, Rahmanullah Gurbaz (wk), Ibrahim Zadran, Karim Janat, Najibullah Zadran, Mohammad Nabi (capt), Rashid Khan, Azmatullah Omarzai, Naveen-ul-Haq, Mujeeb Ur Rahman, Fazalhaq Farooqi
Umpires: Ahsan Raza (PAK), Anil Chaudhary (IND)
TV Umpire: Jayaraman Madanagopal (IND)
Match Referee: Jeff Crowe (NZL)
Umer Rashid has been added to the men's side to assist the national team's fast bowling coach Shaun Tait
PM Shahbaz Sharif lauds efforts of Qatar in establishing state-of-the-art facilities for World Cup
Asia Cup will be played in T20 format for second time this year
No immediate threat to ODI cricket, says Wasim Khan
Not only India, but all batters must also be happy over Shaheen Afridi’s exclusion from Asia Cup, says Scott Styris
Babar Azam has been playing regularly in all formats which could be dangerous too, says former cricketer