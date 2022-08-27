Study says planet will suffer from 'extreme heat' by 2100

Sunrise in New Caledonia. — Unsplash

According to a recent research study, most regions in the world will face "extreme heat" by the year 2100.

The paper published in the journal Communications Earth and Environment stated that the most vulnerable regions would be the tropics and subtropics.

The Indian subcontinent, huge parts of the Arabian Peninsula, and sub-Saharan Africa are estimated to suffer from dangerous hot temperatures by the end of this century.

Unfortunately, even if experts found a way to limit global warming, the study warned that the hot temperatures might not be avoidable anymore.

The study said that even if we were to limit temperatures to the preindustrial era, mid-latitude regions will experience intense heat waves.

Researchers predicted that Chicago in the United States would experience heatwaves 16 times stronger by 2100.

The paper warned that the heat would contribute further to chronic illnesses. It would also affect economies by causing loss of outdoor labour.

The elderly people, poor, and outdoor workers will be affected the most.

If adaptation measures are not taken, heat-related diseases would spread, the study added.