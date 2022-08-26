VIDEO: Bangladeshi woman tries to reach roof of train

— Screengrab via Instagram

Social media users are both surprised and outraged after watching a woman trying to get on top of an overcrowded train in Bangladesh.

In the video, the woman can be seen using the window to climb up to the roof. With nearly 400,000 views, the clip has gone viral.

It is not clear when exactly the video was shot but the desperation of the woman to reach the roof is what has concerned many netizens.

She can be seen getting help from people already sitting on top of the train.

Unfortunately, she fails to execute her plan when a policeman stops her in the middle of the act.

The caption of the post, shared by Instagram user Vidyadhar Jena, read: "Just another day at a railway station in Bangladesh."

"How can so many people sit on roof without holding?" a user wondered.

"Overpopulation effects," remarked another.