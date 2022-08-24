VIDEO: Imran Khan addresses rally in Haripur amid rainfall

PTI Chairperson Imran Khan addresses a rally in Haripur, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa. — Screengrab/Instagram/@imrankhan.pti

HARIPUR: PTI Chairperson Imran Khan on Wednesday was drenched in rain while addressing a party rally in Haripur.

The former prime minister, while talking to his supporters in the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa city, stood under the rainy sky with visibly dark clouds hovering above the rally's venue.

Khan did not flinch and continued his speech, as crowds cheered on him.

During his address, the former PM said that his party would never intend harm toward state institutions.

"Our criticism towards them should always be constructive and to improve them," he said.

Khan further claimed that his party members will always live in Pakistan, unlike those who ran away, lambasting PML-N supremo Nawaz Sharif, PPP co-chairperson Asif Ali Zardari, JUI-F's President Maulana Fazlur Rehman, and PML-N leader Khwaja Asif in his speech.



He added that his party would never "harm any institution" like others have done deeming PTI's criticism to be "constructive".

He alleged that the "thieves of the imported government" make mistakes and purposely include institutions [in the chaos] for political point scoring.

"Our sole purpose is to get rid of the imported government and ensure free and fair elections in Pakistan," he said.