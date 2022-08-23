Sindh educational institutes to remain closed on August 23, 24

Girls walk to school. — AFP/File

KARACHI: Educational institutes across Sindh will remain closed on August 23 and 24, the Sindh government announced on Tuesday.

The decision to close educational institutes for two days was taken keeping in view the ongoing monsoon rains.

More rainfall expected tonight: PMD

Earlier today, Pakistan Metrological Department (PMD) shared that more rain accompanied by wind and thundershowers are expected in Sindh, southern and northeastern Balochistan, South Punjab, and northern parts of Pakistan.

The weather changes will be due to a well-marked low pressure system over east Rajasthan in India, which will likely move in the northwest direction and approach Sindh tonight, a statement by the Met office read.

Following this weather system, isolated heavy rainfall with wind and thundershowers are also expected in Khyber Pakhtunkhuwa, Punjab, Kashmir and Gilgit-Baltistan from August 23 to 25 with occasional gaps.

