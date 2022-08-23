‘Not directly a matter for US’: State Dept on terror charges against Imran Khan

United States Department of State spokesman Ned Price. Photo: AFP/file

ISLAMABAD: Terming the terrorism case against PTI Chairman Imran Khan a “matter for the Pakistani legal and judicial system", US State Department Spokesperson Ned Price refused to comment on the issue.

During a State Department press briefing, the spokesperson was asked if he had any reaction to the charges that were brought against former prime minister Imran Khan under an anti-terrorism law because of a speech that he made where he spoke about two senior police officials and a female judge, Ned Price replied that they were aware of the reports about the charges.

“This is a matter for the Pakistani legal and judicial system,” he said, adding that it is not directly a matter for the United States, and that’s because they do not have a position on one political candidate or party versus any other political candidate or party.

The US spokesperson maintained that they support the peaceful upholding of democratic, constitutional, and legal principles in Pakistan and around the world.



The PTI chairman is facing a terrorism case over the controversial remarks he made during a rally in Islamabad staged to show solidarity with Shahbaz Gill who was arrested after a sedition case was filed against him.

The PTI has alleged that Gill was subjected to torture during detention, however, the Islamabad Police have denied such allegations.

The Islamabad High Court has also issued a contempt of court notice to the PTI chairman over his remarks against the judge.