KARACHI: The metropolis is expected to receive rain on August 24-25 under the influence of a new monsoon spell, Chief Meteorologist Sardar Sarfaraz said Tuesday.

A strong low-pressure area over central India is likely to approach Sindh today which may cause again moderate/heavy rain-thunderstorms in most of the districts of Sindh during 23-25 August, the weatherman said.

“Rain-thunderstorm with few moderate/heavy falls are also expected in Karachi during 24-25 Aug,” he said.

An advisory of the Pakistan Meteorological Department (PMD) said that rain-wind/thunderstorms with few heavy/very heavy falls are likely in Tharparker, Mirpur Khas, Umerkot, Sanghar, Badin, Hyderabad, Thatta, Sujawal, Matiari, Tando Muhammad Khan, Tando Allayar, Nawabshah, Dadu, Jamshoro, Kambar Shahdadkot, Khairpur, Noshero Feroze, Jacobabad, Ghotki & Kashmore distts during 23-25 August.



It added that the wet spell will spread over northeastern and southern districts of Balochistan during 23-26 August which may trigger flash flooding in Dadu, Jamshoro, Kambar Shahdadkot districts & downstream.

The heavy falls may create more water logging/urban flooding in Umerkot, Mirpur Khas, Badin, Thatta, Sujawal Sukkur, Larkana, Jacobabad, Shaheed Benazirabad, Ghotki, Shikarpur, Noshero Feroze, Kambar Shahdadkot, Karachi, Hyderabad, Tando Muhammad Khan, Tando Allayar and Kashmore districts during the forecast period.

The Met Office further stated that persistent heavy rains over Khuzdar, Lasbella and Hub districts of Balochistan and the Kirthar Range may create extra pressure on the Hub Dam, Thaddo dam and downstream nullahs.