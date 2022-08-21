FM Bilawal postpones visit to four European countries amid extreme rainfall, flooding

ISLAMABAD: Foreign Minister Bilawal Bhutto Zardari on Sunday postponed his upcoming official visits to Germany, Denmark, Sweden, and Norway.
The decision comes in the wake of incessant torrential rains and flooding across Pakistan and its catastrophic aftermath.
According to a statement released by the Foreign Office, FM Bilawal’s visits will be rescheduled later after consultations with the host governments and on mutually agreed dates.
The foreign minister was slated to visit the four countries from August 22 to 26.
The statement added that the foreign minister is looking forward to interacting with his counterparts, other dignitaries and media, as part of Pakistan’s continued engagement with Europe.
On August 20, the Foreign Office said that FM Bilawal will be undertaking official visits to Germany, Denmark, Sweden and Norway from August 22 to 26, on the invitation of his counterparts.
This would have been the FM’s first official visit to Europe since assuming office in April.
An earlier statement shared that the foreign minister plans to consolidate and expand bilateral cooperation, and strengthen Pakistan's engagement with the region during his visits with regards to trade, regional and global issues, and focus on climate change cooperation, among other plans.
