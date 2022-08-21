RAWALPINDI: A vehicle carrying Pakistan Army soldiers on Sunday met with an accident and plunged into a nullah in the Shaujabad area of Bagh in Azad Jammu and Kashmir, a statement issued by the Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR) read.



According to the ISPR, the vehicle was on routine military duty in the early Sunday morning when the incident occurred, after which nine soldiers were martyred and four got injured.

The injured soldiers were evacuated from the site of the accident and shifted to the Combined Military Hospital (CMH) in Rawalpindi, the military's media wing said in the statement.

Funeral prayers of the martyred soldiers were offered at the Mangla garrison, which was attended by Rawalpindi Corps Commander Lieutenant General Sahir Shamshad Mirza and other military officials.



Bodies of the martyrs would be sent to their native towns and buried after receiving military honours, the ISPR stated.