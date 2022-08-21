Prince Harry’s Christmas day plans ‘rock’ Palace into frenzy: ‘Shock dropping’

Royal experts warn Palace staffers of an incoming ‘shock drop’ from Prince Harry, regarding his memoir.

Royal commentator Katie Harris made this claim in her new piece for Express UK.

The piece illustrates “The royals are bracing for the forthcoming book, which he has vowed will be an ‘accurate and wholly truthful' account of his life.”



She added, “There will be concern that the Duke will delve into his rift with his older brother Prince William, his troubled relationship with his father Prince Charles, his view of stepmother Camilla and the Megxit fallout.”

“It comes as he and Meghan Markle, who are living in California after quitting royal duties in 2020, are returning to Britain next month for a number of charity visits.”