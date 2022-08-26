Nam Tae Hyun & Seo Min Jae booked for suspicion of illicit substance use?



Heart Signal 3 cast member Seo Min Jae and singer Kim Tae Hyun have been booked under illicit drug use charges.

Earlier this month, Seo Min Jae uploaded cryptic posts on Instagram in which she accused her business partner and The South singer of assaulting her and possessing illegal drugs.

As per SOOMPI, Seo Min Jae deleted the posts later, the police however announced on August 21 that they had begun investigating the allegations against Nam Tae Hyun.

The couple was soon booked under charges of violating the Narcotics Control Act.



On August 26, Seoul Yongsan Police Station reported that both Seo Min Jae and Kim Tae Hyun have been summoned for questioning and investigation on whether they committed illegal drug use.

Nam Tae Hyun is a former member of the K-pop band WINNER and founded his own band and label 'The South'. Both Nam Tae Hyun and Seo Min Jae are business partners as they own a bar called Unison in Itaewon.



