Legal experts break down Amber Heard’s legal moves for Johnny Depp retrial bid

Legal experts break down the implications of Amber Heard’s retrial bid against Johnny Depp, as well as the impact of her decision to change legal counsel.

These insights have been brought to light by a Texas-based lawyer, Katherine Lizardo, in an interview with The Post.

She was quoted telling the outlet, “This is a good move for her because it would give her a different point of view legally from trial counsel.”



“If Amber Heard did not hire an attorney that was familiar with the appellate system, then she would lose.”

During the course of the interview, she also referenced the need to be ‘quick-witted’ and have “tenacity” when it comes to arguing an appeal case.

While comparing Elaine Bredehoft’s style, she explained, “Elaine Bredehoft’s style at trial and her time management issues wouldn’t work for appeal.”

“We saw when Elaine would ramble on or argue unrelated matters and that would be very detrimental if she argued similarly in front of the court of appeal judges.”