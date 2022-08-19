Celebs against kids ‘screen time’: What Angelina Jolie, Kim Kardashian do instead

There are a number of stars who dislike having their teens and toddlers on screens, and some of the names might come as a surprise.
The list includes;
Tegein is one star who doesn't let daughter Luna’s begging to win her over and only offers screen time “in certain situations” per August Magazine.
“Like when you're on a plane or in a restaurant, where goddammit, it's going to help those surrounding us.”
Despite being the creator of Microsoft, Gates is against cell phone use for kids under 14 and instils these rules under his roof.
We often set a time after which there is no screen time, and in their case that helps them get to sleep at a reasonable hour," Gates told the Mirror.
But “You're always looking at how it can be used in a great way — homework and staying in touch with friends — and also where it has gotten to excess.
Beauty mogul and reality TV show star Kim Kardashian believes kids are ‘fragile’ and limits social media use.
According to Insider, "I want my kids to see the separation and feel the difference and know that there's a time and place for that. I'm really cautious when I'm at home, with phones, and I'm super present.”
Despite using social media herself Jolie has an entire cyber security team monitoring the internet usage of her kids.
Especially since It's so beyond what we understand," Jolie said in 2014. We wouldn't even know what to look for."
So, "a cyber security team to monitor the internet and social media content that their children … encounter,” was decided on.
The Beckhams follow the same philosophy and feel it's best to limit screen time to “no more than an hour” for kids still living under his roof.
In 2014 he admitted to Kids Choice Sports, I know that sounds pretty harsh, but I want my boys to be outside playing.”
