Heavy rains lash parts of Karachi

Photo courtesy Mona Syed

KARACHI: Heavy showers lash Karachi Tuesday as a fresh monsoon spell entered Karachi, leaving streets inundated and commuters worried.

The Pakistan Metrological Department (PMD), in its daily weather report today, said that strong monsoon currents are penetrating in most central and south parts of the country and likely to continue during the next 02 to 03 days.

A westerly wave is also present over upper parts, it added.

“Rain-wind/thundershower is expected in Sindh, Balochistan, Punjab, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Kashmir and Gilgit Baltistan. Heavy falls are also expected at scattered places in lower Sindh, east Balochistan, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and South Punjab during the period.”



The Met Office warned that heavy rains may generate urban flooding in Rawalpindi/Islamabad, Peshawar, Nowshera, Mardan, Faisalabad, Lahore and Gujranwala on 16th August.

Latest satellite image. Couretsy PMD

Flash flooding is expected in local Nullahs of Islamabad/Rawalpindi, Shakar garh, Sialkot, Narowal, Abbottabad, Mansehra, Dir, Karak, Lakki Marwat, Bannu and Kashmir on 16th August.

Heavy rains, the PMD added, may generate urban flooding in Karachi, Thatta, Badin, Hyderabad, Dadu, Jamshoro, Sukkur, Larkana, Shaheed Benazir Abad and Mirpurkhas from 16th to 18th August.

Flash flooding is also expected in Qilla Saifullah, Loralai, Barkhan, Kohlu, Mosa Khel, Sherani, Sibbi, Bolan, Kalat, Khuzdar, Lasbella, Awaran, Turbat, Panjgur, Pasni, Jiwani, Ormara, Gwadar and hill torrents of Dera Ghazi Khan during the forecast period from 16th to 18th August.

The rainfall may trigger landslides in Kashmir, hilly areas of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Galiyat, Murree, Chillas, Diamir, Gilgit, Hunza, Astore and Skardu during the forecast period.