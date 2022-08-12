Arshad Nadeem bags gold medal at Islamic Solidarity Games

KONYA: Arshad Nadeem on Friday won the first gold medal for Pakistan during the javelin throw competition at the 2022 Islamic Solidarity Games.
The athlete pitched the javelin at a record speed of 88.55 metres in the air. In his first attempt, Nadeem threw the javelin at a speed of 79.40 metres, followed 88.55 metres, 75.50 metres, 82.40 metres, and 83.33 metres.
Last week during the Commonwealth Games in Birmingham, Nadeem brought home a gold medal fin the javelin throw competition. He also bagged a gold during the South Asian Games and the Imam Raza Cup held in Iran.
During his fifth and final attempt, the Olympian set a new CWG record of a 90.18m throw and became the first Pakistani to hold the record.
At least 4,000 athletes from 56 Muslim countries are competing in 24 different games while vying for a total of 355 medals.
Before Turkey, the Games had been staged in Saudi Arabia (2005), Iran (2010), Indonesia (2013) and Azerbaijan (2017). The Tehran edition, however, had to be called off following a dispute between Iran and Saudi Arabia.
The tournament is slated to begin from August 27 to September 11 in the United Arab Emirates
Pakistan and England cricket boards agree to hold fixtures in Rawalpindi, Multan, Karachi
Olympian sets new CWG record of 90.18m throw and becomes first Pakistani to hold record
Cricketer was allowed to play following consultations with clinical staff
Six Pakistani wrestlers have participated in the event, winning five medals
Pakistan's star wrestlers - Zaman Anwar, Inam Butt and Inayatullah - won medals and brought happiness to the faces of...