Two centrally contracted Pakistani players seek NOC to partake in ILT20

KARACHI: Two centrally contracted players have approached Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) seeking a no-objection certificate (NOC) for the United Arab Emirate's (UAE) cash-rich International League T20 (ILT20).
A PCB official told The Daily Jang on Thursday that two of their 33 centrally contracted players have requested for a NOC to participate in the inaugural edition of UAE ILT20 which is scheduled in January 2023.
"Two of our centrally contracted players have contacted us for NOC to play UAE ILT20. If head coach Saqlain Mushtaq and chief selector Mohammad Wasim agree, we will issue them the NOC," the PCB official told this correspondent.
Moreover, PCB will look into NOC requests for Big Bash League (BBL) once they receive them.
The PCB official clarified that national players can only play three leagues annually apart from the Pakistan Super League (PSL) as per the board's policy which was approved by the Board of Governors in 2020.
