Prince Harry, Meghan Markle planning memoir release for ‘Queen’s lifetime’

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle are reportedly planning for their memoir to drop ‘well within the Queen’s lifetime’ to ‘soak it all in’.

Royal commentator Roya Nikkhah made this claim during her interview with Express UK.

She started off by admitting, “I personally question whether or not the things that Harry feels he wants to say, he will feel he wants to say during the queen’s lifetime.”



“But the longer he delays it, the more he gets an opportunity to soak up the other things that are being written about and put his own version of events, his own truth,”

“So, if it’s not already at the printers under top secret, he may well have read the Bower book and be able to come back and rebut certain stuff.”