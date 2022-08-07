FO rejects criticism on OIC by Indian foreign ministry

Indian security personnel detain a Kashmiri man during protests by students in Srinagar. — AFP/File

ISLAMABAD: The Ministry of Foreign Affairs on Sunday issued a statement rejecting claims made by the Spokesperson of the Indian Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) who criticised the Organisation of Islamic Cooperation (OIC) for its statement regarding India’s illegal and unilateral actions of August 5, 2019. The ministry deemed the spokesperson’s comments and claims to be “ludicrous” and “fallacious”.

“It is indeed astounding to see an unabashed practitioner of ‘Hindutva’ to accuse others of ‘bigotry’ or ‘communal agenda’,” Pakistan’s foreign office stated, criticizing India for blaming others while being an “established serial violator of human rights and purveyor of state-terrorism”.

The statement maintained that the OIC — which represents more than 1.7 billion Muslims — has always been “vocal in support of the legitimate rights of the Kashmiri people” living under India’s illegal oppression since 1947.

“Jammu and Kashmir was never a part of India, and never will be,” the statement read, calling it an internationally recognized “disputed” territory between Pakistan and India.



It said that the dispute remains on the agenda of the United Nations Security Council for nearly 75 years. “The relevant UNSC resolutions pledge to the Kashmiris their inalienable right to self-determination, to be exercised through a free and impartial plebiscite under the auspices of the United Nations,”

The statement further added that India, while ‘perpetuating its tyranny and injustice’, will not succeed in misleading the international community by claiming ‘socio-economic growth and development' in the Indian Illegally Occupied Jammu and Kashmir (IIOJK).

“No amount of repetition would turn a falsehood into truth,” FO declared.

“In the interest of justice, as well as durable peace and security in South Asia, India must honour its commitment to the Kashmiris and to the world community by faithfully implementing the UNSC resolutions on Jammu and Kashmir dispute,” the ministry said concluding the statement.