Pakistan slams India's use of 'unbridled force' in Kashmir as nation marks Youm-e-Istehsal

Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif on Friday said that India has used “unbridled force” with “complete impunity” over the last decades to suppress the just struggle of Kashmiris but failed to dent their resolve.

Kashmiris on both sides of the Line of Control (LoC) and the world over are observing Youm-e-Istehsal today to register their protest against the illegal action of the Indian government taken on this day in 2019.

The Modi regime in gross violation of the United Nations resolutions and international law scrapped Articles 370 and 35A of the Indian Constitution that granted special autonomous status to Indian occupied Jammu and Kashmir.

In his message on Youm-E-Istihsal Kashmir, the premier said generations after generations, brave Kashmiris have persevered in the face of fear, intimidation, torture and the worst forms of human rights violations. Indian oppression has failed to dent their resolve.

“Today marks the 3rd sombre anniversary of India’s illegal and unilateral actions of 5 August 2019 that aimed at changing the internationally recognised disputed status of occupied Jammu and Kashmir and altering the demographic structure of the occupied territory,” he said.

PM Shahbaz said the Jammu and Kashmir dispute has been a battle of hope against overwhelming odds, of courage against fear and of sacrifice against tyranny.

“Today, we pay rich tributes to all the martyrs of IIOJK for their ultimate sacrifice & to their families for their resolve & courage,” he said.



‘Commitment to Kashmir is everlasting’

In connection with the day, a rally was taken out from the Foreign Office on Constitution Avenue in Islamabad to express solidarity with the oppressed Kashmiri people.

People belonging to different walks of life including parliamentarians participated in the rally.

Carrying banners, the participants chanted slogans in support of the Kashmiri people and against the Indian atrocities.

Speaking to the participants of the rally at D-Chowk, Defense Minister Khawaja Asif said Pakistan's commitment to Kashmir is everlasting and it will never dilute because of the internal situation.

In his remarks, Adviser on Kashmir Affairs Qamar Zaman Kaira said the Kashmiri people have been braving the Indian atrocities over the last seven decades and sacrificed over one hundred thousand lives.

He said every Pakistani is aware of its national responsibility and stands by its Kashmiri brothers and sisters.