PML-N supremo Nawaz Sharif hopeful of 'progress in Pakistan’s economy'

PML-N President Nawaz Sharif. — PML-N/Facebook/File

LONDON: PML-N supremo Nawaz Sharif on Sunday said there will be an improvement in Pakistan’s economic conditions while commenting on the decrease in dollar rates.

“God willing, the conditions of the country will improve,” he said in response to journalists’ congratulatory remarks regarding the Pakistani rupee gaining strength against the US dollar.

The former prime minister spoke with journalists after meeting with former Punjab chief minister Hamza Shahbaz in London. The PML-N president said that his meeting with Hamza was “good”.

Hamza had flown to London for a private visit on August 4 and was expected to meet Nawaz during his visit. Sources also mentioned that he will also meet with other members of his family.

The visit of the PML-N’s vice-president comes following a special court's decision to lay charges against him on September 7 — along with Prime Minister Shahbaz Sharif — in a Rs16 billion money laundering case filed by the Federal Investigation Agency (FIA).

Notices have been issued by the court to all the respondents, including the two PML-N leaders, to appear in the court next month.

The father-son duo has filed pleas in court for exemption from appearing in person.



Earlier after meeting Nawaz, Hamza criticised PTI chief Imran Khan for calling out others and but being exposed himself.

“He who himself called others corrupt will now face accountability before the nation,” he remarked, adding that the government and coalition parties have decided to bring the prohibited foreign funding case to its logical end.

The former CM Punjab also said that the upcoming elections will be held on time in 2023 and he is hopeful to see Nawaz lead the party’s election campaign himself.