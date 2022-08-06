 
Saturday August 06, 2022
By Web Desk
August 06, 2022
Girls' Generation earned comeback success with newly released album 'Forever 1'

Girls’ Generation made their much-awaited return in style with their newly released vibrant album Forever 1.

They dropped their seventh studio album Forever 1 on August 5 at 6 p.m. KST, marking their return as an eight-member group in five years, reports Soompi.

As soon as the album was released, it topped the iTunes charts in numerous countries.

Forever 1 is No.1 in 31 different regions like United Arab Emirates, India, Australia, New Zealand, Sweden, Finland, and more.

The album went on top of Q Music’s digital album sales chart in China and Recochoku’s daily album ranking in Japan. The title track Forever 1 ranked on top of more than one real-time chart in Korea.

Girls’ Generation’s sixth studio Holiday Night album was released in 2017 after which the group took a break and ventured into solo pursuits.


Watch the MV here: