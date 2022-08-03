Meet the world’s biggest family with 600 siblings





In his documentary, Canadian filmmaker Barry Stevens, who has 600 half siblings worldwide, decides to meet his family, Deutsche Welle reported.

Anonymous sperm donors might be out to create history. More and more children born using sperm from these donors want to know who their biological fathers are.

Conceived using sperm from an anonymous donor, Stevens is curious to look for his family members.

However, the idea is not new. With developments in DNA science, people conceived out of anonymous sperm are able to connect with their extended families. Since there is now greater access to data banks, people are also demanding to meet their biological fathers.



While some want to know out of curiosity, others are concerned about hereditary illnesses. Some are also worried they may accidentally fall in love with their half-siblings without knowing they are actually related.

While donors’ anonymity used to be a top priority, legal proceedings in the matter are now changing considering people’s right to know their biological father.