Pakistan stands by counter-terrorism, FO comments on killing of Al-Qaeda's Zawahiri

ISLAMABAD: The Ministry of Foreign Affairs on Tuesday said that Pakistan stands by counter-terrorism efforts in accordance with international law and relevant UN resolutions.
The statement from the Foreign Ministry came after the killing of Al Qaeda leader Ayman al-Zawahiri in a CIA drone strike in Afghanistan.
Addressing media queries regarding the crucial development, the ministry’s spokesperson said that Pakistan’s role and sacrifices in the fight against terrorism are well-known.
“Pakistan condemns terrorism in all its forms and manifestations,” the statement read.
The statement further added that they have seen the official statements by the United States and media reports regarding a counter-terrorism operation carried out by the US in Afghanistan.
After the incident yesterday, President Joe Biden announced that the United States had killed Al-Qaeda chief Ayman al-Zawahiri, one of the world's most-wanted terrorists and suspected mastermind of the September 11, 2001 attacks.
In a televised address, Biden said the strike in Kabul, Afghanistan, had been carried out on Saturday. "I gave the final approval to go get him," he said, adding that there had been no civilian casualties.
ISPR says helicopter lost contact with air traffic control, adds 6 important personalities were on board
COAS stresses relationship between both institutions will continue to contribute towards safeguarding collective...
Investigations into international money laundering have been completed, per sources
The former premier also addressed the accusations hurled at him and his son
Justice Javed Iqbal was summoned by the PAC over sexual harassment allegations
PM Shehbaz says rain-related deaths have reached 147; says govt working day and night to help affectees