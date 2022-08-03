Pakistan stands by counter-terrorism, FO comments on killing of Al-Qaeda's Zawahiri

The front facade of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs building in Islamabad. — Radio Pakistan/File

ISLAMABAD: The Ministry of Foreign Affairs on Tuesday said that Pakistan stands by counter-terrorism efforts in accordance with international law and relevant UN resolutions.

The statement from the Foreign Ministry came after the killing of Al Qaeda leader Ayman al-Zawahiri in a CIA drone strike in Afghanistan.

Addressing media queries regarding the crucial development, the ministry’s spokesperson said that Pakistan’s role and sacrifices in the fight against terrorism are well-known.

“Pakistan condemns terrorism in all its forms and manifestations,” the statement read.

The statement further added that they have seen the official statements by the United States and media reports regarding a counter-terrorism operation carried out by the US in Afghanistan.

After the incident yesterday, President Joe Biden announced that the United States had killed Al-Qaeda chief Ayman al-Zawahiri, one of the world's most-wanted terrorists and suspected mastermind of the September 11, 2001 attacks.



In a televised address, Biden said the strike in Kabul, Afghanistan, had been carried out on Saturday. "I gave the final approval to go get him," he said, adding that there had been no civilian casualties.