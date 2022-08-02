Al Qaeda leader Ayman al-Zawahiri killed in US drone strike in Afghanistan

— CNN

The United States has killed Al-Qaeda chief Ayman al-Zawahiri, according to US media outlets, in what the White House announced Monday was a "successful" operation against a target in Afghanistan.



The New York Times, Washington Post and CNN were among outlets reporting the target's identity, citing unidentified sources. President Joe Biden was due to deliver a televised address on the operation later Monday.



The United States has carried out a "successful" operation against a "significant" Al-Qaeda target in Afghanistan, a senior US official said Monday.

"Over the weekend, the United States conducted a counterterrorism operation against a significant Al-Qaeda target in Afghanistan. The operation was successful and there were no civilian casualties," the official said.

There were no further details about the operation or the identity of the target, but President Joe Biden was due to speak on television later, the White House said, delivering "remarks on a successful counterterrorism operation."

The news comes a week before the first anniversary of the final withdrawal of US troops from Afghanistan, leaving the country in the control of the Taliban insurgency that fought Western forces over the preceding two decades.

Zawahiri took over Al-Qaeda after US forces killed Osama bin Laden in 2011. He was blamed as a mastermind of the September 11, 2001, attacks that killed nearly 3,000 civilians and he had been on the run ever since.

