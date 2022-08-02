ECP violated SC’s verdict: Asad Umar

Image collage of PTI leaders Shah Mehmood Qureshi (L) and Asad Umar. — AFP/File

ISLAMABAD: Former Minister for Planning Asad Umar on Tuesday said that the Election Commission of Pakistan has violated the Supreme Court’s verdict because the commission has mentioned PTI Chief Imran Khan’s false affidavit.

“The Political Parties Act 2002 mentions a certificate and not an affidavit," he said.

The politician’s comments came after ECP – in a unanimous verdict – ruled that the PTI received foreign funds from 34 individuals and 351 businesses. The donations were sent from America, Australia, Canada, and the UAE.

Additionally, ECP shared that the party received funds from an American businessman and issued a show-cause notice to the party.

Reacting to the verdict, the former minister dared ECP to upload PTI’s account details on its website, along with those of PML-N and PPP.



Taking a dig at the coalition government, the PTI leader said that he wanted to offer condolences to those hoping for Khan’s party to be banned and waiting for its politics to end.

"We have revealed all the accounts mentioned by the ECP," the former minister said.

‘Party will challenge ECP verdict': Shah Mehmood Qureshi

Sharing his reaction to ECP’s verdict, PTI leader Shah Mehmood Qureshi said that the party will challenge the commission’s verdict in the court using political and legal means.

The former foreign minister said that PTI met all the criteria and submitted all the evidence to come clean.

"Today's verdict proved that there was no foreign funding case,” he said, adding that the party’s media trial going on for years has ended today.

Qureshi also spoke about PTI’s objections against the election commission for its lack of impartiality.

"We provided everything that the commission asked us to, however, it did not seek any evidence from the other parties," he said.

The PTI leader said that PTI demands action against political parties that received funding from former Al-Qaeda chief Osama Bin Laden and Libya.

“They should also be held accountable," Qureshi demanded, adding that it was the coalition government’s wish to see PTI nullified.

“God once again made Imran Khan victorious and the government had once embarrassed itself,” he said.