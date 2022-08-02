Aamir Khan asks fans not to boycott 'Laal Singh Chaddha'

Aamir Khan took it to his twitter account to ask his fans not to boycott his upcoming film 'Laal Singh Chaddha'

Aamir Khan recently took to his twitter account to ask his fans not to boycott his soon-to-be released film Laal Singh Chaddha, after they got the impression that he doesn’t like India.

Earlier in 2015, the actor made a statement in which he said that India is a tolerant country but it’s the people who spread the hate.

Also, many people criticized Khan’s ex-wife Kiran Rao when she commented that she left India for her children’s safety.

Khan was also asked at a recent press conference whether this trolling bothers him or not, to which he replied that it does make him feel sad because people have this wrong impression.

Therefore at the press conference, the actor assured all his fans that he loves India and then proceeded to ask them not to boycott his film.

Laal Singh Chaddha stars Khan, Kareena Kapoor, Naga Chaitanya and Mona Singh and will soon be released on August 11.

The film is a remake of the popular 1994 film Forest Gump, featuring Tom Hanks.