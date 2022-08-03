BTS' J-Hope appreciates Jimin for his support during Lollapalooza

BTS' J-Hope thanked Jimin during a live broadcast for his love and support throughout Lollapalooza

BTS members Jimin and J-Hope came together for a live broadcast after J-Hope's Lollapalooza performance, with the latter thanking Jimin for his support.

Since the announcement of J-Hope's performance on Lollapalooza was made official, Jimin left for Chicago to support his member.

Fans spotted how Jimin was dancing and jumping in the audience while his friend performed, and fans loved their chemistry.

Even while leaving, Jimin shared how he was proud of his Hyung on such a great platform.

Following the performance, J-Hope surprised his fans with a live broadcast which Jimin later joined. He confessed how he didn't know Jimin was coming, and his presence made his tough rehearsals a bit easier.

It was a heart warming broadcast where the fans couldn't get over how J-Hope thanked Jimin. J-Hope's words showed his emotional side, which genuinely touched the fans.