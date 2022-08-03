BTS 'Proof' reaches new heights in France with gold certification

BTS' 'Proof' recently went gold in France, becoming the fifth album of the group to receive the honour

BTS's recently released album 'Proof' is getting global attention, becoming their fifth album to receive gold certification in France.

The album has been receiving immense fame, both internationally and locally, since its release in June 2022.

Its global recognition has resulted in the album to receive gold certification in France as announced by the National Syndicate of Phonographic Publishing on August 1.

For any album to achieve gold certification in the country, an album must reach 50,000 units of equivalent sales. This certification makes Proof the fifth album of BTS to go gold in France.

BTS became the first K-Pop group to receive gold certification in December 2019, for the album Map of the Soul: Persona.

That was followed by Map of the Soul: Persona, Map of the Soul: 7, BE, and Love Yourself: Tear, Proof .

Congratulations to BTS!