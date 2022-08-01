ECP to announce verdict of foreign funding case tomorrow

The Election Commission of Pakistan. — APP/File

ISLAMABAD: The Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) on Monday said it will announce the verdict of PTI's foreign funding case tomorrow, August 2.

Chaired by the Chief Election Commissioner Sikandar Sultan Raja, a three-member commission would declare the verdict of the case filed by PTI’s founding member Akbar S Babar, after which a scrutiny committee was formed to investigate the matter.



Earlier today, it was reported that the ECP was expected to announce the verdict in PTI foreign funding case this week, as pressure mounts on the constitutional body from the ruling alliance after the explosive Financial Times article on the Imran Khan-led party's funding came to the fore.

The UK paper revealed that the PTI received funding from Wootton Cricket Club of Abraaj founder Arif Naqvi which was generated through a charity match and an Arab personality.

The FT report provided ammunition to the Pakistan Democratic Movement (PDM) and they demanded an early announcement of the verdict which was reserved on June 21.

On the condition of anonymity, ECP officials informed Daily Jang that the Election Commission will announce the foreign funding verdict during the first week of August.



Sources said that the PTI will only harm itself if it files a reference against Chief Election Commissioner Sikandar Sultan Raja as certain matters which were earlier hidden from public view would be revealed during the hearings.

They said that the ECP is a constitutional body and will continue to follow the constitutional path.

“The ECP will not bow to any blackmailing and will not come under any pressure. No political party is a favourite of the Election Commission neither nor any is non-favourite. Those who are following the law are standing with the ECP.”

When the attention of these sources was drawn to the announcement of PTI Chairman Imran Khan to file a judicial reference against the ECP and the CEC, they said that this was an attempt to create a smoke screen ahead of the verdict.