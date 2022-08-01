PTI foreign funding case: ECP likely to announce verdict this week, say sources

The head office of the Election Commission of Pakistan. -Geo News screengrab

ISLAMABAD: The Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) is expected to announce the verdict in the PTI foreign funding case this week as pressure mounts on the constitutional body from the ruling alliance after the explosive Financial Times article on the Imran Khan-led party's funding.



The UK paper revealed that the PTI received funding from Wootton Cricket Club of Abraaj founder Arif Naqvi which was generated through a charity match and an Arab personality.

The FT report provided ammunition to the Pakistan Democratic Movement (PDM) and they demanded an early announcement of the verdict which was reserved on June 21.

ECP officials told Daly Jang , on the condition of anonymity, that the Election Commission will announce the foreign funding verdict during the first week of August.



The sources said that the PTI will only harm itself if it files a reference against Chief Election Commissioner Sikandar Sultan Raja as certain matters which were earlier hidden from public view would be revealed during the hearings.

They said that the ECP is a constitutional body and will continue to follow the constitutional path.

“The ECP will not bow to any blackmailing and will not come under any pressure. No political party is a favourite of the Election Commission neither nor any is non-favourite. Those who are following the law are standing with the ECP.”

When the attention of these sources was drawn to the announcement of PTI Chairman Imran Khan to file a judicial reference against the Election Commission of Pakistan and the CEC, they said that this was an attempt to create a smoke screen ahead of the verdict.

The investigations into international money laundering have been completed, they added.