Meghan Markle was aware of ‘keyboard warriors’ who defend her online

FileFootage

Meghan Markle allegedly knew that she had the support of ‘keyboard warriors’ who defend her online when she joined the Royal Family.



The British author Tom Bower made shocking claims in his book Revenge: Meghan, Harry and the War Between the Windsors.

During his appearance on GB News, Tom claimed the Duchess of Sussex was not impressed when she didn’t rise to the top in the Royal Family.

When asked whether the Suits alum was aware of “keyboard warriors” who defend her online, Tom replied: “Of course she knows.”

“Meghan is a person who controls the narrative — that has been part of the problem,” he added.

“When she came to London to become part of the royal family, she couldn’t understand why she wasn’t more important and wasn’t in control of everything,” the biographer continued.

“And that’s why, of course, she has fractious relationships with so many people.”

“She is utterly passionate about her image … that is everything that matters. She’s a creature of Hollywood,” the author claimed.

“She knows that celebrity images are what earns the money and that’s what she must protect.”