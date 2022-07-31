Sheikh Rasheed mocks Nawaz Sharif, claims PML-N leader is considering to leave govt

Former interior Minister Sheikh Rasheed Ahmed. — AFP/File

RAWALPINDI: Former Interior Minister Sheikh Rasheed Ahmed in his tweet on Sunday took a jibe at the PML-N Chief Nawaz Sharif for considering leaving the government, adding that he decided to oust former PM Imran Khan through a vote of no-confidence.

“The decision on the no-confidence motion was made in London. The same Nawaz Sharif is now talking about leaving the government,” he tweeted while criticising the former premier.

Rasheed, in his tweet, wrote that Pakistan was in an “economic jam”, adding that people cannot afford to pay utility bills, along with a fixed tax.

The Awami Muslim League chief also stated that the coalition government “just keeps holding ineffective press conferences,” while Khan has “taken over” merely through a brief campaign.



“The government is at zero, while he [Imran Khan] has become a hero,” Rasheed wrote on Twitter.

In another tweet directed at the lack of monetary support from Pakistan’s friendly nations, Rasheed wrote that “neither China, Dubai, Qatar nor Saudi Arabia helped Pakistan this time”, he said, adding that the country has also failed to secure funds under the International Monetary Fund's (IMF) bailout programme.

“China has extreme reservations regarding the US conditions for the aid, while [Pakistan is left with] reserves enough for only 45 days instead of 90 days,” the politician wrote.

Rasheed also criticised JUI-F chief Maulana Fazlur Rehman in the same tweet. He wrote that the Maulana and the banned terrorist outfit Tehreek-e-Taliban Pakistan (TTP) “have the same stance” regarding the integration of former Federally Administered Tribal Areas in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.