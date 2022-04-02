Interior Minister Sheikh Rasheed speaks to media in Islamabad. -APP

ISLAMABAD: Expressing concerns over the tense political situation in the country in the backdrop of a no-trust motion and allegations of a “foreign plot”, Interior Minister Sheikh Rasheed Ahmad on Saturday urged the establishment to intervene and hold new general elections in the country.

Talking to journalists in Islamabad, Sheikh Rasheed said that the defiant lawmakers cannot represent the nation. He maintained that no solution left other than new general elections to take the country forward.

Referring to the no-confidence motion, the interior minister said that the Opposition gave a new life to PM Imran Khan, adding that his popularity has increased after the no-trust motion. He, however, admitted that they had made mistakes during their regime.



Speaking on the occasion the interior minister presented three solutions to the ongoing political crisis in the country:

1- The establishment should intervene and hold immediate elections in the country

2- Those Opposition parties who submitted the no-trust motion after allegedly receiving money from foreign forces should be banned.

3- All the PTI lawmakers resign from the assemblies to destabilise the next government.

He requested the institutions to take notice of the political situation in the country as the political fight has spread further. “Do the institutions not know who is sending extortion money to PPP co-chairman Asif Ali Zardari,” he asked.

Under Article 94 of the constitution, PM Imran Khan will remain caretaker prime minister even if the no-trust motion against him succeeds, he added.

He maintained that he has been asking the prime minister to hold new elections in the county for the past one year.



He suggested the government to hold new elections in the country soon after the Holy month of Ramazan.