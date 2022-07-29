FM Bilawal meets Tajik counterpart, assures Pakistan’s commitment to regional peace

Tajik Foreign Minister Sirojiddin Muhriddin (L) and Pakistan's Foriegn Minister Bilawal Bhutto Zardari. — Ministry of Foreign Affairs/File

TASHKENT: Foreign Minister Bilawal Bhutto-Zardari held a bilateral meeting with his Tajik counterpart Sirojiddin Muhriddin on the sidelines of the Council of Foreign Ministers meeting of the Shanghai Cooperation Organization (SCO-CFM) in Tashkent, Uzbekistan on Thursday.

In his meeting with Muhriddin, FM Bilawal assured Pakistan’s commitment to regional peace, particularly in the context of Afghnistan.

With regard to Pakistan’s ties with Tajikistan, he reaffirmed the resolve to further enhance bilateral trade, promote regional connectivity, and strengthen people-to-people links between the two countries. He laid emphasis on reinvigorating bilateral economic relations by boosting trade and investment through cooperation in diverse areas and frequent exchange of business delegations.

He further appreciated the close cooperation between the two countries at the multilateral fora including at SCO and exchanged views on situation in Afghanistan. He underlined Pakistan’s commitment to support Afghanistan by continuing relief efforts and to ensure lasting peace and stability.

Bilawal also underscored the need for urgent international humanitarian assistance for the Afghan people and reiterated Pakistan’s resolve for a peaceful, united, stable and prosperous Afghanistan.

While stressing on the importance of road and energy connectivity for regional prosperity, the FM Bilawal also spoke about the need for completion of CASA-1000 power transmission project in this context.



Both sides agreed to continue staying in contact.