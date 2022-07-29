Britney Spears throws shade at family for controlling her life during conservatorship

File Footage

Britney Spears bashed her family for snatching away her rights for 13 years during conservatorship indicating that she wasn't even allowed to go to a bar for a drink.



Taking to Instagram stories, the Toxic singer dropped videos of herself enjoying at a bar with a friend as she threw shade at her family for controlling her life.

"So glad they took my rights away for 13 years to have a cocktail !!!" the singer added a caption to her video. "I'm so so grateful yall !!!"

"This is my first time. At a bar. First time," Spears said in the video while she showed the bar to her fans. "I feel so fancy. And I feel so sophisticated."

Spears looked in good spirits donning orange tank top as she accessorized her look with a blue necklace and had gorgeous shades on.

In the other clip, the 40-year-old musician’s gal pal joins her as they flaunted their fancy beverages and a plate of appetizers.

The video comes after a judge ruled that the singer would not be questioned by her father Jamie Spears’ legal team, who wanted to depose her following her accusations that her father abused her during the conservatorship.

