Prince Harry ready to ‘settle scores’ against explosive claims with memoir

file footage

Prince Harry is reportedly ready to ‘settle scores’ against claims made against him and his wife Meghan Markle by royal author Tom Bower in a new explosive biography.



Royal expert Duncan Larcombe told OK! Magazine in a recent chat that Prince Harry’s upcoming memoir, said to be slated for release during Christmas, will mean that he gets to tell his side of things.

As per Larcombe: “I know that he has a real desire to tell his own story in his words. I would be very surprised if he didn’t try to fight back against some of that criticism.”

He added: “… And if there’s no truth in these claims then I guess Harry is going to try to set the record straight.”

His views were echoed by Katie Nicholl, who added: “Of course, Harry gets the chance

to put his own story across in his forthcoming autobiography so I am sure scores will be settled.”