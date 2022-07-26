Ellie Goulding shares adorable photo with son Arthur

Ellie Goulding shared a rare photo of her son Arthur and has taken the internet by storm.



The Love Me Like You Do singer took to Instagram and shared a swoon-worthy snap of her son, 15 months, as she doted on her baby boy while carrying him in a hip seat waist belt.

The singer, 35 - who shares her toddler with her Eton and Oxford-educated art dealer husband Caspar Jopling, 30 - posted the snap to her Instagram Stories.

In the loved-up photo, the little kid could be seen posing for the camera while Ellie looked absolutely stunning in wide-leg white jeans and a mustard coloured jacket boasting oversized sleeves.

Little Arthur looked adorable in soft blue trousers and a plain white long-sleeve T-shirt while wearing grey socks.

Ellie's sweet post comes amid her recent return to the music scene after a career break to raise her son.