Dua Lipa is a vision in halter neck top and denim cutoffs

British singer Dua Lipa stunned onlookers with her chic look in a halter neck top as she spent quality time with her 'sidekick' brother Gjin in Montreal.
Taking to Instagram, the New Rules singer left fans wild with her swoon-worthy pictures in a 60s-style halter neck and denim cutoffs.
Sharing the pictures, Dua wrote, “Back on tour ~ with my trusty sidekickkk ~ Montreal see you tonight.”
The star served sultry elegance in a plunging, kaleidoscope effect heart print top looking like a true Fashionista.
In the pictures, Dua teamed the colourful garment with denim shorts, while accessorising with a bejewelled necklace, chunky statement rings, and oversized black-rim specs.
Meanwhile, her teenage brother kept things low-key in a black band tee worn with a hoodie and jeans.
For the unversed, Dua is currently in Canada with her The Future Nostalgia tour.
