 
close
Tuesday July 26, 2022
Today's Paper
Prayer Timing
Epaper
Entertainment

Dua Lipa is a vision in halter neck top and denim cutoffs

Dua is currently in Canada with her The Future Nostalgia tour

By Web Desk
July 26, 2022

British singer Dua Lipa stunned onlookers with her chic look in a halter neck top as she spent quality time with her 'sidekick' brother Gjin in Montreal.

Taking to Instagram, the New Rules singer left fans wild with her swoon-worthy pictures in a 60s-style halter neck and denim cutoffs.

Sharing the pictures, Dua wrote, “Back on tour ~ with my trusty sidekickkk ~ Montreal see you tonight.”

The star served sultry elegance in a plunging, kaleidoscope effect heart print top looking like a true Fashionista.

In the pictures, Dua teamed the colourful garment with denim shorts, while accessorising with a bejewelled necklace, chunky statement rings, and oversized black-rim specs.

Meanwhile, her teenage brother kept things low-key in a black band tee worn with a hoodie and jeans.

For the unversed, Dua is currently in Canada with her The Future Nostalgia tour.