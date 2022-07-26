Promotions in Pakistan Army: 32 brigadiers elevated to rank of major general

RAWALPINDI: The Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR) on Tuesday announced promotion of 32 brigadiers in the Pakistan Army to the rank of major general.
The promotion, presided by the Chief of Army Staff (COAS) General Qamar Javed Bajwa, was held at the General Headquarters today, as mentioned in a statement released by the military’s media wing.
The ISPR’s statement also shared names of the brigadiers who received promotion. Those promoted to the rank of major general include Brigadier Omer Naseem, Brigadier Syed Abbas Ali, Brigadier Muhammad Abbas, Brigadier Muhammad Shahid Abro, Brigadier Luqman Hafeez, Brigadier Mohammad Yasir Elahi, Brigadier Adeel Haider Minhas, Brigadier Syed Ali Raza, Brigadier Shahid Pervaiz, Brigadier Ahsan Waqas Kayani, Brigadier Azhar Yasin, Brigadier Qaisar Suleman, Brigadier Haroon Ishaq Raja, Brigadier Aamer Amin, Brigadier Haroon Hameed Chaudhary, Brigadier Waseem Iftikhar Cheema, Brigadier Muhammad Hussain, Brigadier Shoaib Bin Akram, Brigadier Kashif Khalil, Brigadier Kashif Abdullah, Brigadier Amjad Hanif, Brigadier Faisal Naseer, Brigadier Ahmad Kamal and Brigadier Saeed Ur Rehman Sarwar, said the statement.
The ISPR further shared that those approved from Army Medical Corps include Brigadier Tufail Ahmad, Brigadier Rizwan Sadiq, Brigadier Ijaz Ahmad, Brigadier Nadeem Fazal, Brigadier Shoaib Ahmed, Brigadier Tahir Masood Ahmad, Brigadier Waseem Ahmad Khan and Brigadier Sohail Sabir.
