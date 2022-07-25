Excessive water overflowing from Hub Dam cause high-level flooding

KARACHI: Following the unprecedented levels of rainfall recorded in recent days, the Hub dam — which supplies water to Karachi and Balochistan — has overflowed, Geo News reported on Monday.
Water from the dam’s spillways has been flowing for the past several days, following which the situation has worsened. The extraordinary amount of water continues to spill out of the dam causing flooding in the Hub River due to which an emergency has been imposed and people are being evacuated from the nearby area. The flow of water in the Hub River is estimated to be several feet.
The water overflowing from the dam extends the limit of the bridge built at Band Murad for the new road connecting the area to Karachi. Due to this, excess water crosses the road and flows into the river.
Locals informed that the flow of water continues to increase, following which a potential threat of high-level flooding has been declared.
— Thumbnail Image: Screengrab/Geo News
