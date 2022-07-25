COAS Gen Bajwa lauds army's performance amid ongoing counter-terrorism operations

Chief of Army Staff (COAS) General Qamar Javed Bajwa. — ISPR

RAWALPINDI: Chief of Army Staff General Qamar Javed Bajwa on Monday lauded Pakistan Army's performance amid the successful ongoing counter-terrorism operations.

According to the Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR), the COAS was presiding over the 249th Corps Commanders’ Conference at the General Headquarters (GHQ) in Rawalpindi.



A press statement released by the military’s media wing stated that during the meeting, the military reviewed the security situation of the country with a particular focus on the border and internal security.

The statement further added that General Bajwa also paid tribute to the supreme sacrifices of the troops who ensure the security of borders and the safety of the nation.

“The COAS appreciated the efforts of formations in relief operations to mitigate challenges faced by people affected due to floods and heavy rainfalls in the country. The forum reaffirmed the resolve of the Armed Forces to extend complete support to civil administration in rescue and rehabilitation activities,” the ISPR stated.







