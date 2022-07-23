Don’t expect us to bow down to one-sided decisions, says Maryam Nawaz

PML-N Vice President Maryam Nawaz (L), PDM Chief Maulana Fazlur Rehman, and PML-N leader Ahsan Iqbal. — AFP/File

LAHORE: PML-N Vice President Maryam Nawaz, in a tweet today, stated that the Supreme Court of Pakistan’s one-sided decisions will not be accepted by the party, after it ordered Chief Minister Punjab Hamza Shahbaz to work as a trustee CM till Monday.

The Supreme Court issued the decision during the hearing of petition filed by PML-Q leader Pervez Elahi against Punjab Assembly Deputy Speaker Dost Mazari’s ruling in the provincial CM’s election on Friday.

“Amid pressure due to bullying, threats, misbehaviour and abuses, if the house of justice makes specific decisions via the same bench and negates itself, negate its own decisions, puts its weight behind a single side then do not expect us to bow our heads before such one-sided decisions. Enough is Enough!” tweeted the PML-N leader.

In her tweet, Maryam said that the ongoing political turmoil began after the Article 63A decision issued by the Supreme Court. She deemed it “arbitrary interpretation” of the constitution to exclude those MPAs from the count who voted voluntarily.

“Today, a new interpretation is being made [of the decision]. So that the same favourite, who took benefit from it yesterday, uses it! Disapproved!” said Maryam.

Maulana Fazlur Rehman’s take on the ongoing crisis

Maulana Fazlur Rehman, the JUI-F and PDM Chief, today also expressed agitation regarding the government being asked to follow directions or be prepared for a crisis.

Talking to Geo News earlier today, Fazl stated that there will be no crisis if institutions remain quiet.

“Imran Khan is nothing in front of us and should not be presented as a threat,” he commented.

The PDM Chief added that Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif is the unity of command yet the government is told to follow instructions.

“I want to see the army, generals and the judiciary neutral. The institutions should remain in their boundary,” he said, adding that “Khan had the support of the establishment and the judiciary, but both of them acted as neutrals as soon as the coalition government came into power.”

Ahsan Iqbal slams PTI Chief

Meanwhile, PML-N leader Ahsan Iqbal held a separate press conference in Lahore where he remarked that through the Supreme Court and national institutions PTI Chief Imran Khan tries to receive a bailout package. He also alleged that Khan imposes pressure on institutions to decide in his favour.

“Imran Niazi is trying to hijack the election process through social media with the help of funding of millions of dollars,” the PML-N leader said, claiming that “15,000 social media activists are recruited at Rs25,000 in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa to spread his agenda.”

The Federal Minister for Planning, Development, and special Initiatives also expressed his disapproval regarding the court’s decision citing that it instantly disqualified MPAs while PTI leader Qasim Suri benefitted as deputy speaker for two and a half years.



He further said that amidst the worsening economic situation in the country, the coalition government played a responsible role criticizing Khan for damaging the economy and leaving it in shambles.