Three terrorists killed in North Waziristan IBOs

A representational image of Pakistan Army's soldiers holding guns. — AFP/File

RAWALPINDI: Three terrorists were killed and numerous others were injured in two different intelligence-based operations conducted in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa’s North Waziristan district, the Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR) said in a brief statement on Saturday.

The ISPR said that in the first operation they apprehended and injured a high-value terrorist commander, in addition to three other terrorists.

In the second operation, three terrorists were gunned down during an exchange of fire with the security forces. The military’s media wing also noted recovery of weapons, ammunition and IEDs.

The ISPR shared that all the (killed and apprehended) terrorists were affiliated with the Hafiz Gul Bahadur Group.

“The terrorists remained actively involved in terrorist activities against security forces, extortion for ransom and killing of innocent citizens,” the statement read.

