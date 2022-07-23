Three terrorists killed in North Waziristan IBOs

RAWALPINDI: Three terrorists were killed and numerous others were injured in two different intelligence-based operations conducted in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa’s North Waziristan district, the Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR) said in a brief statement on Saturday.
The ISPR said that in the first operation they apprehended and injured a high-value terrorist commander, in addition to three other terrorists.
In the second operation, three terrorists were gunned down during an exchange of fire with the security forces. The military’s media wing also noted recovery of weapons, ammunition and IEDs.
The ISPR shared that all the (killed and apprehended) terrorists were affiliated with the Hafiz Gul Bahadur Group.
“The terrorists remained actively involved in terrorist activities against security forces, extortion for ransom and killing of innocent citizens,” the statement read.
"I was in shock to see incidents happened in Punjab Assembly today during run-off election," Khan says
Bushra’s announcement comes after Dania files application to exhume Liaquat’s body for autopsy
FM Bilawal emphasised on stronger bilateral relations and regional peace in his meeting with Iran's special envoy
PML-N's Hamza Shahbaz bags 3-vote victory over Pervez Elahi after 10 votes of PML-Q members rejected
Main facilitator Zaib is identified as member of banned terrorist outfit Balochistan Liberation Army’s Majeed Brigade
The former IG of Railway Police in Punjab Faisal Shahkar has replaced Rao Sardar