Chaudhry Shujaat was under immense pressure, says Monis Elahi

[embed_video1 url=videoid6309923032112 style=center playertype=bc]

LAHORE: PML-Q leader and former minister Monis Elahi, on Saturday, said that Chaudhry Shujaat Hussain was under "immense pressure" during the elections of the Punjab chief minister.

Elahi added that he has requested Chaudhry Shujaat to reconsider his decision after his father Chaudhry Pervez Elahi lost the Chief Minister’s elections to Hamza Shehbaz on July 22.

During his press talk in Lahore, Elahi said that in a conversation with Chaudhry Shujaat he asked regarding the letter. Hussain responded that he had written the letter in which he had instructed "PML-Q members not to vote for anyone".

“I asked Chaudhry Shujaat if he did not want to see Pervez Elahi become the CM to which he responded saying that he wants him to become the CM but not for Imran Khan,” the PML-Q leader added.



“Chaudhry Shujaat was under immense pressure in the room due to which he requested me to excuse him, so I greeted and left the room,” Elahi further stated.

He also added that further contact has neither been made with Chaudhry Shujaat nor his son Chaudhry Salik Hussain.