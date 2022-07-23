Here’s why Christine McGuinness hid split from husband Paddy for weeks

Christine McGuinness had enough of putting on a brave face!



The former model Christine, 34, was reportedly forced to hide the split from husband Paddy for weeks, with the pair thought to have actually went their separate ways back in June.

Reports claim that the TV personality 'couldn't keep it up anymore' and wanted to come clean but Top Gear presenter Paddy, 48, allegedly wanted to present a 'united front' to the public.

A source told The Sun that Christine was the one heading the break up and wanted to reveal the split publicly.

They detailed to the publication: 'Christine and Paddy spent weeks of hiding it – but she couldn’t keep it up. She was in the driving seat when it came to finally ending their marriage.

'They ended their marriage early in June. She made it very clear to those close to her that it was over. Paddy, however, wanted to put on a united front.'

Continuing that Christine felt as though she didn't have any other option but to go along with her estranged husband's wishes, the source explained that the former model had finally 'had enough'.

Sharing: 'But in the last week she said they couldn’t carry on and pushed for them to go public. She has had enough of putting on a brave face.'

Christine and Paddy McGuinness announced their sad separation on Friday following 11 years of marriage and 14 years together